Chelsea transfer news: Conte must pay £50m for top target, £33m misfit to face chop after just 12 months

Chelsea reportedly look set to make changes up front this summer, with Antonio Conte looking to sign Alvaro Morata, while Michy Batshuayi could be on his way out.

Diego Costa has carried the load for the Premier League leaders this season, with his 16 Premier League goals key to keeping them top of the pile.

With a lack of depth and the return of European football next season, Conte must think ahead and has seemingly targeted Morata as the ideal addition to his squad.

According to Diario Gol, Chelsea have tabled a £34m bid for the Spanish international, but that is way short of Real Madrid’s demands as they are seeking £50m for their striker.

Morata returned to the Spanish capital last summer following a successful stint at Juventus, but the club has failed to offer him the regular football that he was promised.

In turn, it opens up the possibility of an exit at the end of the season, but Chelsea will have to raise their offer significantly if they harbour hopes of taking him to Stamford Bridge it seems.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claim that Batshuayi will not be given a second season to prove his worth in England, or at least in west London, as Chelsea are ready to sell the £33m signing.

Having failed to make a single start in the league this season, the 23-year-old has really struggled to establish himself in the team, despite looking sharp and impressing to an extent when he has featured as a back-up option behind Costa.

However, evidently he has failed to impress Conte who has been cautious in using him, while the report claims that the Blues are keeping their eye on various targets.

While there is still uncertainty over Costa’s future at the Bridge given interest from China, Andrea Belotti, Fernando Llorente, Alexis Sanchez and a return for youngster Tammy Abraham have all been touted as options by the Mirror.