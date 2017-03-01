Former Arsenal keeper urinated on teammates, but he’s a “good guy” says “banter”-loving ex-Gunner

Goalkeeper Graham Stack only started five senior matches during his Arsenal career – all in the League Cup – but he made sure he left his watermark around the place before departing in 2006.

Similar to how a dog might mark its territory by urinating on trees, Stack apparently took to peeing on his teammates.

Rohan Ricketts, who was in the Arsenal academy with Stack until 2002, remains fond of the 35-year-old shot-stopper, despite his filthy behaviour.

“Stacky, he’s a ledge,” Ricketts told the hilarious Magic Sponge podcast. “He’s proper nuts. He used to do some crazy shit as well.

“You know what he used to do? We used to be in the showers, all the Arsenal youth team, and he was filth.

“He’d have all these rashes on his legs and stuff and he’s just start pissing on someone, in the shower.

“But he’s a good guy. I love Stack. It’s all banter.”

Arsenal remain the most prestigious club Stack has played for, but he has travelled the world as a professional footballer, pissing on players from turning out for 12 clubs, including Beveren in Belgium, Hibs in Scotland and India’s Kerala Blasters FC.

Ricketts also told the Magic Sponge a brilliant tale about former Spurs, Man City and Wimbledon left-back Ben Thatcher, who was clearly not a fan of decorative flower-holding ornaments.

SEE MORE: Boozy Tottenham defender two-foot tackled plant pot… Story of ‘Snatch’ retold by ex-teammate Rohan Ricketts