Former Liverpool ace blasts Jurgen Klopp as he picks holes in his management

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has criticised Jurgen Klopp’s approach and believes that the German’s tactics are one-dimensional.

After a positive start to the campaign with excitement over whether the Reds could compete for the Premier League title, things have fallen away since the turn of the year.

Out of both domestic cup competitions and now facing a battle to finish in the top four in the league, Klopp has come under growing pressure in recent weeks to get things right.

Monday night’s defeat at Leicester City certainly didn’t help matters, and Hamann has given his forthright views on the matter.

“At this moment in time, Liverpool under Klopp are one-dimensional, that’s why they find it hard to win when things aren’t going their way,” he told Paddy Power, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“The physicality and intensity is much higher in England than anywhere Jurgen Klopp has been before. You cannot outrun teams in the Premier League, full stop.

“That’s something the players and the manager have to learn, because they can only play one way. You need to be flexible, variable and overall you must have two or three answers to the questions teams in this league will ask of you.”

As Klopp and his players prepare to host Arsenal at Anfield this weekend, Hamann went on to warn them that they can’t afford to lose to the Gunners as it could prove to be a fatal blow to their chances of finishing in the top four.

The Reds currently trail their upcoming opponents by a point with Arsenal sitting in fourth, and so if that gap were to stretch to four points with 12 games remaining, coupled with the form and lack of energy and dynamism that Liverpool have shown recently, it could prove to be decisive.