Liverpool scout €10m teenager as Klopp looks to pull off shock transfer

Liverpool reportedly sent scouts to Italy to watch promising young Juventus loanee Francesco Cassata in action on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old is currently out on loan at Ascoli, where he has made 25 Serie B appearances so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists from midfield.

Considered one of the stand-out talents in Juve’s current crop of youngsters, Il Bianconero report that Liverpool are hoping to prise him away from Turin after watching him in action against Spezia this week.

It’s claimed in the report that the Reds were even keen to wrap up a €10m signing in January, but Juve rejected their offer as they hope to keep hold of Cassata and continue to develop him into a first-team star.

However, it’s added that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of giving up and will continue to monitor the youngster with a potential view of making a move in the summer.

The German tactician has a reputation of developing young players into key first-team players and top-class talents, and it will be no different if Cassata were to move to Anfield.

Nevertheless, with Liverpool’s season crumbling as they continue to disappoint in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, Klopp may well be under pressure to look at more experienced and established options for the short-term future before continuing to add quality youth players to the squad.

As for Cassata, he’ll hope to enjoy a strong finish to the season, after which he’ll possibly have a difficult decision to make in terms of whether to stay with the Italian giants or move to England where he could have more opportunities to play at senior level in the short term.