Liverpool transfer news: Contract offered to 17-year-old Brazilian starlet, Reds scout top Serie A talent

Liverpool have reportedly offered Santos teenager Rodrygo a contract in a bid to prise him away from his homeland to Anfield.

According to Globo though, the Reds could have a tough time selling it to him as the report goes on to add that the 17-year-old is unsure about moving to England at this stage of his career.

Further, while he wants to be a success and establish himself in Brazil first, the club are also keen for him to sign his first professional contract with them rather than immediately sell him for what could be a bargain fee.

Nevertheless, a chance to move to the Premier League and to a club like Liverpool doesn’t come around every day, and so the report claims that it has made him consider his options with Santos under pressure to meet his demands.

In turn, Klopp may be adding another top Brazilian talent to add to the contingent already at Anfield sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Fiorentina youngster Federico Chiesa in action against Torino on Monday night.

The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Enrico, has scored three goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances for the senior side this season and has emerged as a real talent.

With Liverpool lacking in depth in the wing positions, he could be a possible solution with Klopp again looking at a promising young talent that he can develop.

However, with a contract with the Viola until 2021, he won’t be cheap and it could prove difficult to prise him away from Florence given his ties to the club and the strong position in which the Serie A outfit are in.