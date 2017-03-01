Man United injury news: Key cog in Mourinho success closing in on comeback

Man United ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly stepping up his comeback from a hamstring injury as he looks to make his comeback this weekend.

The Armenian international made a slow start to life in England, as fitness and form concerns saw Jose Mourinho leave him out of his side for the much of the opening few months.

However, the 28-year-old has improved and grown as the season has gone on and has six goals and five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

After suffering the setback in the Europa League win over Saint Etienne last week, he was forced to miss the EFL Cup final win over Southampton, but according to The Mirror, he’s making good progress and is in line to possibly return this weekend against Bournemouth.

Mkhitaryan showed his appreciation of the support that he has received with the Twitter post below, and he’ll hope to repay that love and support when he returns to the pitch this month.

United have a tough schedule coming up with Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup fixtures ensuring that Mourinho will have to use his squad sensibly and rotate, and so having Mkhitaryan back in the fold will undoubtedly be a major boost for the Portuguese tactician.

While it will also give him a selection headache with fierce competition for places, it is surely a headache that he’ll welcome as he looks to keep United on course for more silverware and a top-four finish to seal Champions League qualification for next season.