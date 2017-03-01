Manchester United offer superb gesture to fans doing 4,000-mile round-trip

Manchester United have reportedly offered to cover the cost of Russian visas for their travelling supporters for the game against FC Rostov next week.

The Red Devils take on the Russian outfit in the first leg of their round-of-16 Europa League clash next Thursday, with around 500 supporters making the trip which will see them travel around 4,000 miles there and back.

While it’s still going to be an expensive journey for them, The Daily Mail report that United are offering a gesture of goodwill given the fact that there was only three weeks between when the draw was made and the game itself.

Each supporter will be refunded £118.20 to cover the processing fee for the Russian visa, and so that will be one less thing that they have to worry about financially.

Of course, it’s just a drop in the ocean to what some of the most loyal fans pay to follow their team home and away, but United didn’t have to do it and so it’s worth giving them a pat on the back for the gesture.

Now what all concerned will be hoping for is a positive result as they look to come back to Old Trafford for the second leg in a commanding position.

It will be difficult for Jose Mourinho’s men given the schedule that they’ve got over the next fortnight with FA Cup and Premier League commitments to also factor in, but they’ll be desperate to stay involved on all fronts and a win over Rostov in Russia would be a real morale-boost for those making the trip.