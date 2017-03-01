(Photo) Arsenal star without PL start in 10 months reaches “full speed” in training

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck made his return to first-team action earlier this year after missing the entire first half of the season with a knee injury.

However, the Gunners frontman has still yet to start a Premier League match in 10 matches, with his last appearance in a PL first XI coming way back in May 2016.

His 26th Prem start for Arsenal must surely be just around the corner, especially after the club used their official Instagram feed to boast about him hitting “full speed” in training this week.

#Welbz at full speed in #training today. #LFCvAFC #Arsenal #Welbeck #Gunners A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:37am PST

Arsenal’s next league game is on Saturday evening when the Gunners visit fellow top-four wannabes Liverpool at Anfield.

Neutrals will be hoping for more high-scoring drama after witnessing 13 goals in the last two matches between these two sides.

SEE ALSO: Boozy Tottenham defender two-foot tackled plant pot… Story of ‘Snatch’ retold by ex-teammate Rohan Ricketts