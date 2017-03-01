(Video) Chelsea legends have fans in stitches with face off and embarrassing dressing room tales

Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry appeared on ITV show Play to the Whistle on Tuesday night, and it’s fair to say that comedy ensued.

Naturally, the pair were the subject of several jokes from the rest of the panel too but perhaps the funniest part of the show was when they were asked to face off and had to keep a straight face with some distracting music for company.

Terry prevailed, but Chelsea fans absolutely loved it based on their reaction on Twitter while the pair also revealed some embarrassing stories from their time together at Stamford Bridge, as seen in the video below.

The Blues faithful will hope that both men have a long-term future at the club in some capacity, but for the time being they’re busy enjoying themselves, and it seems as though everyone else was loving it on Tuesday night too. Well played lads…

Frank Lampard & John Terry staring contest (You can't laugh or smirk either) ??? #PTTW pic.twitter.com/y2UDbTwhUB — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) February 28, 2017

John Terry & Frank Lampard on shaving their balls ?? pic.twitter.com/phNFH0atZ9 — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) February 28, 2017

@DanMeijer @BeanymanSports oh man i love those two — Alan Hughes (@BlocksONeill) February 28, 2017

@BeanymanSports @PrimeHazardista Looks like Terry wanted to kiss ? Lamps tbh — NEUF (@LordNeuf9) March 1, 2017