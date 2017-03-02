AC Milan transfer news: £30M transfer flop commits future to Tottenham despite interest from the Rossoneri

AC Milan target Moussa Sissoko has comitted his future to Tottenham, report Calciomercato.

Despite struggling for consistency during his time at Newcastle, Sissoko showed his class on several occasions. His brute strength and lightning pace makes him extremely difficult to deal with for opposing defenders.

He also had a stellar Euro 2016 campaign for France in his home country, which earned him a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window, for what Calciomercato report to be a £30million fee.

However, not all has gone to plan for Sissoko since his move to White Hart Lane. He has struggled to replicate the performances he produced for Newcastle and subsequently looks poor value for money at £30million.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are prepared to offer Sissoko a lifeline in the shape of a move to the San Siro. However, the Frenchman appears keen to stay put.

Calciomercato quote Sissoko, who commits his future to Spurs: “My future is at Tottenham and I am trying to give my best. I’m trying to learn because I have to get used to a new style of playing in a new team.”