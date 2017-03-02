Antonio Conte has three targets on Chelsea shortlist to bolster key positions despite new £70k deal for star man

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will reportedly make it a priority to target wing-backs this summer in order to add quality and depth in those positions.

The Premier League leaders look on course to reclaim the title this season, as they enjoy a healthy lead over their nearest rivals with 12 games to go.

While the focus will be entirely on securing the trophy, Conte does need to look ahead and consider his options in the summer to bolster this squad further with the addition of European football to the schedule.

Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been exceptional in the wing-back roles, but to ask them to do it two or possibly three times a week next season would be straining them.

In turn, according to The Telegraph, despite the fact that Moses inked a new £70k-a-week deal on Wednesday, Conte has his eyes on three targets with Monaco duo Thomas Lemar and Djibril Sidibe joined by Schalke ace Sead Kolasinac on the shortlist.

Conte wants at least one more to help cover in his 3-4-3 system, and it’s claimed in the report that the Monaco pair will take preference even though Kolasinac will be available of a free transfer with his current contract set to expire.

Further, it’s added that Nathan Ake may leave either on loan or permanently in the summer, with a possible return to Bournemouth on the cards after the youngster made such a positive impression there earlier this season.

It promises to be a busy summer for Conte, and on the basis of what we’ve seen of Monaco in general this season, it’s no surprise that he may stop off there to do some shopping to strengthen his squad.