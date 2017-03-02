Arsenal face threat of damaging exodus of British core as trio could quit

Arsenal are reportedly risking losing three key English players with Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs still waiting on contract talks.

With all three individuals having less than 18 months remaining on their contracts, it’s a growing concern for the them and the Gunners that no formal offers have been made as of yet, as noted by the Evening Standard.

They’ve all experienced a mixed bag this season, but with Arsene Wenger under growing pressure himself, the first question is whether or not he’s the man still in charge this summer and beyond to make the decisions on their futures.

Wilshere has spent this season on loan at Bournemouth where he has secured regular first-team football and proved his fitness and quality, but it’s claimed by the Standard that although he prefers a return to the Emirates, the lack of contract talks could force him to reconsider his options.

That will arguably be the most difficult one for Arsenal supporters to take if he were to move on, but if he isn’t an important figure in Wenger’s plans moving forward, then he will surely have no other choice but to look elsewhere.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed in midfield this season which in turn has seemingly given him a new lease of life in north London. Whether that’s enough to suggest that the 23-year-old has a long-term future with the Gunners remains to be seen, as the report suggests that interest is high from rival Premier League outfits.

It could be argued that he hasn’t developed enough since moving to Arsenal and so he could be on his way out sooner rather than later, but others would claim that he’s got the quality and it would be a mistake to let him go at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Gibbs has made just three Premier League starts so far this season with Nacho Monreal remaining as first choice, and with the Standard claiming that he wants improved terms on his current £60,000-a-week deal, Arsenal will have to make a call on if it’s worthwhile that he stays.

The first big decision that everyone is waiting for though is whether or not Wenger is staying. Once that’s sorted, it’s likely that the other pieces will then fall into place and futures of respective players will become clearer.