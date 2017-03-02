Arsenal fans fume as Arsene Wenger provides stern response to Barcelona speculation

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation linking him with being the next Barcelona coach after Luis Enrique announced he will step down.

Enrique confirmed his decision after his side’s win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday night, and talk immediately switched to who would be replacing him at the Nou Camp.

Wenger’s name was linked amid uncertainty over his Arsenal future given that his current contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to pen an extension. However, speaking in his pre-Liverpool press conference on Thursday, he seemingly ruled it out.

“No, my preference has always been the same and will remain the same,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs for other people. I am just focused on me getting to the next level and trying to improve.

“I think [to be a] competent manager is to always try to improve and to see what you can do better. To reinvent yourself. That’s what I always try to do. That’s it.”

Naturally, the ‘Wenger Out’ brigade had their say on the matter and were less than impressed to hear their current boss rule out a possible exit.

While as always the comments went over the top and the criticism was insulting to an extent, they have their opinion and are clearly desperate to see him leave the Emirates.

Whether that happens at the end of the season remains to be seen, but based on these comments, it doesn’t sound like he’s too keen on a switch to Spain to take charge of the Catalan giants which is a questionable decision in itself provided that they are interested in appointing him.

Reading Wenger's comments at the press conference today is absolutely depressing. I don't think I'd be able to take more of him at Arsenal — Adi Meiri (@MeiriAdi) March 2, 2017

We all know wenger is staying, why doesn't he just admit it, must feel to Arsenal fans like a lodger who won't go, can you evict a manager? — Animalbreak81 (@Animalbreak81) March 2, 2017

@DaSilvaFox13 I don't think I can handle another season of Wenger — Tom49 (@TomGooner49) March 2, 2017

Wenger just stated he is not looking to manage anywhere else but Arsenal 2 year contract close to signing I think Up to fans to get him out — Monsieur History (@capitalgooner) March 2, 2017