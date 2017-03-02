Arsenal team news: Midfield ace out for three weeks, Ozil a doubt but key duo available vs Liverpool

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been speaking to the media on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool this weekend, and has given the latest injury news.

Given that there is just a point separating these two sides ahead of their showdown with Arsenal sitting in fourth, it’s a huge game at Anfield for both sides.

Both managers and teams have had their troubles in recent weeks, and it will certainly be a major blow to confidence for the losers on this occasion.

In terms of fitness concerns though, Wenger confirmed that Mohamed Elneny will be sidelined for three weeks after picking up an injury in the win over Sutton in the FA Cup last month, but he’s been handed a double boost with the news that Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny will be available for selection on Saturday.

Further, he expects Mesut Ozil to feature, although it remains to be seen if the German international is passed fully fit as he has been struggling with an illness and missed training on Wednesday.

Given his form in recent weeks, it’s questionable as to whether or not that could be a blessing in disguise for such a big game, as he has notoriously failed to deliver when it really matters this season.

Nevertheless, Wenger continues to stick by him and will hope that he is available this weekend with Arsenal eager to claim all three points against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

