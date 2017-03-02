Conor McGregor with a fan: Man Utd legend poses with UFC superstar

Man United captain Wayne Rooney has been snapped with Conor McGregor by MMA pro Charlie Ward and the 31-year-old no doubt loved every minute of it.

Rooney’s a regular on the British boxing scene as he has attended various shows over the years and paid a real interest in the sport on social media.

It appears as though he’s broadening his horizons with a dip of the toes in UFC, and to be fair who doesn’t love Conor McGregor.

Ward describes the United star as the ‘White Pele’ in his caption, as speculation continues to rumble on over his future at Old Trafford while his new best friend continues to be linked with a super-fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Maybe Wayne knows something that we don’t and he’s getting in his tickets request early, but it looks as though he enjoyed himself as he took some time away from the football spotlight and indulged in one of his other big interests.

Much has been said about the veteran’s future, with a return to Everton being touted as a possibility by Toffees boss Ronald Koeman this week, as per Sky Sports. However, while McGregor looks to be edging closer to a money-spinning showdown with Mayweather, Rooney could have his own lucrative deal if he chooses to move to China instead.