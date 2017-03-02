Chelsea transfer target admits he was unsettled by January bid from the Blues

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has admitted that he was unsettled by speculation linking him with Premier League leaders Chelsea, report Calciomercato.

Gordon, who previously played in the Premier League in Sunderland, has proven himself a reliable goalkeeper during his time in Scotland. As Calciomercato report, it caught the eye of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who was reportedly preparing for the departure of current number-two Asmir Begovic to Premier League counterparts Bournemouth.

In the end, Begovic stayed and Gordon subsequently stayed put; but he has revealed that it was a difficult period for him. Calciomercato quote Gordon, who reveals he was drained by the speculation regarding his future:

“It was about doing the job and I’ve had that a couple of times in my career where there’s been talk of changing clubs and bids coming in and having to play games during that time. It is mentally draining, but you’ve got to do your job and we continued to play well.”

From Gordon’s point of view, it could well be a good thing that he didn’t make the switch to Stamford Bridge. There is little-to-no chance that he would oust Thibaut Courtois for the number one spot, and would likely have been glued to the substitutes bench.