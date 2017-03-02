Former England boss set to take Leicester City hot-seat as betting is suspended

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is set to replace Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City boss after betting was suspended, report The Sun.

Hodgson’s reputation was majorly tarnished in the summer, as England were knocked out of the European Championships by minnows Iceland. However, Leicester are in need of a new boss and The Sun believe that the Foxes may offer him another chance in Premier League management.

Despite defying the odds and winning the Premier League title last time, Claudio Ranieri lost his job after a string of disappointing performances. Leicester now face a fight to remain in England’s top tier, and The Sun believe that the club hierarchy have found the man they believe can help them survive.

The Sun report that SunBets have suspended betting on Hodgson taking the reigns at Leicester, with the veteran boss primed to take the hot-seat at the King Power Stadium. Oh dear…