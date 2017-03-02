Influential Man Utd veteran putting pressure on club for two-year contract extension

Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an option to extend his stay at the club for another year, but that’s not enough as he wants two more years, as per reports.

The 35-year-old has silenced his remaining critics this season, as with 26 goals in all competitions already to his name, he will be hoping to add to that tally between now and May.

Having led United to their first piece of silverware at the weekend by winning the EFL Cup, there is now no doubt as to how important he can still be for Jose Mourinho’s side.

It appears as though he knows that and is looking for a more secure deal, with The Mirror reporting that he wants a new two-year contract from the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic has an option to extend his current £300,000-a-week agreement for another year, but he is seemingly ready to commit himself for longer with the report adding that his representatives are pushing for a better deal.

That will be music to the ears of United supporters who will have been thrilled with his impact thus far, as aside from the goals and trophy, his general aura has brought a winning mentality to the squad it seems.

It’s added by the Mirror that the former Swedish international has various offers around the world and coupled with his form this season, he’s certainly in a very strong position to make his demands.

Now, it will up to United to decide whether or not to stick with him for two more years or look elsewhere for a younger option to take the club forward in the long term.

Nevertheless, it’s bitterly difficult to see them decide against giving Ibrahimovic what he wants, as after all that talk about him not being able to produce in England, especially at his age, he has proven his doubters wrong and is undoubtedly nowhere near finished.

With the Europa League and FA Cup still up for grabs as well as a top four finish in the Premier League to secure United’s return to the Champions League next season, surely this story isn’t nearly finished for Ibrahimovic.