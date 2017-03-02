Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to be tempted by European heavyweights with £130M war chest

Inter Milan are preparing to offer Chelsea manager Antonio Conte a £130million transfer budget to tempt him back to Serie A, report The Sun.

Conte has had a near-perfect start to life as Chelsea manager. Since taking the reigns at the Bridge in the summer, he has taken the Blues from mid-table mediocrity to top of the league. His side currently sit ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, and it’s going to take nothing short of a miracle to stop Conte lifting the title in his first season in England.

His good work at the league leaders appears to have captured the attention of one of the biggest sides from his home country. According to The Sun, Inter are keen to appoint Conte as their manager as they look to rejoin the European elite.

The Sun report that the Inter hierarchy are prepared to offer Conte a £130million transfer budget to sign six new players in a bid to convince him to make the switch to the San Siro.