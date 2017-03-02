Jurgen Klopp in double setback as he’s rejected by top Liverpool targets

Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to join Liverpool despite a late bid from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The youngster decided to move to Klopp’s former club instead where he hasn’t quite hit the heights expected as of yet with six goals and 14 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the French international has revealed all about an attempt from Klopp to prise him to Anfield, but unfortunately for the Premier League giants, he wasn’t going to change his mind over a switch to the Bundesliga while champions Leicester City were also snubbed.

“I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I had made up my mind to sign for Dortmund,” Dembele told FourFourTwo.

“I told Claudio Ranieri the same thing.”

While he will now hope to have a successful career at with the German outfit, he’s joined there by Christian Pulisic, who as noted by Sky Sports, has been linked with a move to Merseyside too.

However, the news doesn’t get any better for Klopp, as the USA international isn’t interested in leaving Dortmund as he feels he has a lot to give back to the club after they gave him his opportunity to impress.

“I have respect for Klopp and I know him – he was very welcoming to me here – but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool,” Pulisic said.

“Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club.”

Klopp has come under increasing pressure since the turn of the year as Liverpool have crashed out of both domestic cup competitions and fallen well off the pace in the Premier League title race.

Further, it seems as though they’ve got a real battle on their hands to even make the top four this season, and so the German tactician will be desperate to get a strong finish to the campaign out of his players with the view of targeting new faces this summer but he’ll have to look elsewhere as Dortmund may be a dead end.