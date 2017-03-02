Lionel Messi could join a Premier League club on a free transfer in the summer of 2018

Lionel Messi could sign for a Premier League club for free in January 2018 if Barcelona fail to convince him to pen a new deal, report Calciomercato.

Messi needs absolutely no introduction, he is widely considered the best footballer ever to play the game. In 567 appearances for Barcelona, the Argentine has found the back of the net 489 times. He has been instrumental in one of the most successful periods in the illustrious club’s history, having lifted 28 pieces of silverware with the Catalan giants.

His otherworldly performances have earned Messi global recognition and a record five Ballon D’Ors. It seems unthinkable that while 29-years-old and still in his prime years Messi could leave Barcelona on a free transfer – but it doesn’t appear to be out the question.

Calciomercato report that Messi is entering the final 18 months of his contract, and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen-to-paper on an extension with Barcelona. They note that he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement in January 2018 with any Premier League side, meaning he would join for free the following summer. What a story that would be.