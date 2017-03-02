Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp faces defensive headache as centre-back faces race to be fit for Arsenal clash

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren faces a race to be fit for his side’s clash with Arsenal on Saturday evening, report The Sun.

Lovren established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League during his time at Southampton, and it earned him a move to Anfield. It took a while for the Croatian to get settled at Liverpool, but since settling into life with the Reds, he has emerged as an important member of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s for that reason that the Liverpool faithful will be concerned that he may miss out on the weekend’s crucial clash with Arsenal. The Sun report that Lovren is back in training, but it remains unclear whether he will be fit to face the Gunners.

It will undoubtedly be a concern for Klopp, as this fixture could prove pivotal in deciding who finishes inside the top four and subsequently qualifies for the Champions League for next campaign