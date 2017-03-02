Manchester United meet with agent of AC Milan prodigy as they plot stunning £42.8M move

Manchester United have met with the agent of AC Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma as they plot a mega-money move, according to Calciomercato.

Despite only recently turning 18, Donnarumma has already made more than 50 Serie A appearances for Milan. Since breaking into the starting side he has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Italy’s top tier, which is quite an achievement for a teenager.

Seen as the heir to compatriot Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma’s good performances at the San Siro appear to have captured the attention of one of Europe’s biggest sides.

Calciomercato report that Man United have held talks with Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, as they plot a £42.8million move. The Italian outlet believe that the Reds are proposing a £2.57million-a-year salary to Donnarumma, which works out at more than £49,000-a-week.

There is no dire need for a new goalkeeper at Old Trafford. David de Gea is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Man United are, however, always on the look out for the best talent available; Donnarumma definitely qualifies for that category.