Arsenal talisman reveals he had offers from five European heavyweights including Man United before move to La Liga giants

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has revealed he had several offers from Europe’s biggest clubs before he joined Real Madrid in 2010, report The Sun.

Ozil was once seen as the heir to Zinedine Zidane, but has failed to scale the dizzy heights that he was expected to early in his career. Despite providing 19 assists in the Premier League for the Gunners last term, Ozil continually falls short when the pressure is on and can subsequently not be considered one of the best players in the world.

Before he moved to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2010, it seemed inevitable that he was heading for the very top – and The Sun report that Ozil’s good performances for Werder Bremen captured the attention of several household names.

The Sun cite Ozil’s new book, titled ‘The Magic of Football’ in reporting that the German had offers from Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich – but opted to join Real Madrid.

It seems unthinkable now that Ozil could have been pulling on a Man United shirt, but as The Sun report, it was a genuine possibility seven years ago.