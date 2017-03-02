Tottenham transfer news: Pochettino seeks summer reinforcements with three Premier League youngsters on summer wishlist

Mauricio Pochettino will ask Tottenham owner Daniel Levy to splash the cash in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

As Calciomercato report, Spurs spent just £70million in the transfer window, which was dwarfed by the spending of their title rivals. The money the North London side invested didn’t go to good use either, with neither of Vincent Janssen and Moussa Sissoko looking like good investments.

If Pochettino’s men are to launch a serious assault on the Premier League title, they are going to need reinforcements. With both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal likely to spend big again in the summer, Spurs need to follow suit or risk being left behind.

Pochettino appears to hold the same opinion. Calciomercato cite the Telegraph in claiming that the Argentine will hold talks with Spurs owner Levy about investing in the squad in the summer.

Calciomercato report that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Burnley forward Andre Gray are all potentially on Pochettino’s wishlist.