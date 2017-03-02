Three casual sports games to help you through the winter

Winter is a most wonderful time of the year… until it’s not, of course.

Once the winter holiday season passes, people start feeling a craving for the outdoors – taking a walk in the park, under the sun, and engaging in friendly (or less friendly) games of football in the fresh spring air. This craving gets stronger as we’re closer to spring, becoming an itch that’s harder to scratch each day.

Still, the weather is unfriendly… but you need some football in your life. On some of those days, technology can help you scratch that itch a bit with some casual mobile games you can play in the warmth and comfort of your home.

Football Star

Football Star is a casual game for the casual football fan. Available for free play at the 7 Sultans Online Casino, Football Star is a game that’s a tribute to the most popular ball game in the world. It was added to the 7 Sultans game library in the wake of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and has been among the most played such games ever since. Thousands of players choose to score in Football Star slot day after day. Even more so during winter, when playing outside is out of the question.

Heading to the 7 Sultans and playing a few spins on Football Star can provide football fans with a few minutes of quick relief.

FIFA Mobile

EA Sports has a history of releasing sports simulation video games that are both realistic and fun on all gaming platforms – desktop computers, consoles, and smartphones.

FIFA Mobile is one of their best football-related games released on the latter. While it is merely a simulator, it ties into the real world: its Live Events feature offers its users fresh content based on the matches and stories of the day. Besides, its authenticity is boosted by its 30 leagues, 650 teams, and 17,000 player profiles.

FIFA Mobile runs on Android, iOS, and Windows Phone, and you can install it free on any of the three platforms (with the appropriate in-app purchases, of course).

Score! Hero

Score! Hero is a game that’s halfway between the very casual Football Star and the very serious FIFA Mobile. Instead of managing a team, you get to focus on a single player, guiding him through a whole career.

The game has an interesting dynamic: you only get to control your player once your team has the ball, and the game freezes whenever you have it, giving you time to decide whether to shoot for the goal or pass to a teammate.

The game is available free on iOS and Android.