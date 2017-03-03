AC Milan transfer news: out-of-favour Liverpool striker a surprise name on wishlist

AC Milan are plotting an audacious move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, report Calciomercato.

Sturridge had an emphatic start to life at Anfield, and was immediately making Chelsea regret cashing-in on him. The 27-year-old found the back of the net 31 times in his first 43 Premier League appearances for the Reds, forming an explosive strike partnership with Luis Suarez.

His goal scoring exploits, with Suarez at his side, almost fired Liverpool to the title in the 2013/14 campaign. However, his Liverpool career has been tainted by injury problems. In the past two seasons, Sturridge has spent more time on the injury table than on the field of play, and has subsequently fallen out of favour with Jurgen Klopp.

Roberto Firmino is Klopp’s first-choice striker, and Sturridge could leave in search of regular first-team football. Calciomercato cite reports in England in reporting that AC Milan could be set to offer him an exit route. It remains to be seen whether Sturridge would be interested in making the move to Serie A.