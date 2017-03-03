Antonio Conte delivers emphatic response to Chelsea exit rumours

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has outlined his desire to stay at the club for several years as he continues to build a special project at Stamford Bridge.

The 46-year-old is on course to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge of a club in England, with Chelsea holding a commanding 10-point lead over their nearest rivals with 12 games to go.

However, as noted by the Evening Standard, there has been speculation this week that Inter are plotting a big-money swoop to prise him away and persuade him to return to Italy this summer.

Claims of homesickness and struggling to settle have been dismissed, and Conte himself has now reiterated that he has no intention of leaving west London anytime soon as he’s just get started at Chelsea.

“I am very happy for this experience because for me and my family it is incredible,” he told Standard Sport.

“Yes, I hope [I can manage here for years]. Usually, when you start a project with a new team you want to stay many years and to build something important with the club.

“It wasn’t easy for me when you arrive at the start of the season after a bad year. But I am pleased for the players because they showed me great commitment to fight and to come back very soon to fight for the title.

“The most important thing is the success of the club, the players and the manager. I was sure to arrive here and also to compete in this league with other good managers.”

Conte is under contract with Chelsea for another two years after this season, and the report goes on to suggest that he could pen an extension which would increase his current £6.5m-a-year deal.

Despite facing adversity earlier in the campaign, Conte has used his managerial experience and flexibility to great effect to help put the club in their current position.

With a summer transfer market ahead which promises a great deal as Chelsea look likely to return to the Champions League next season, surely this is just Conte getting started as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on the club and lead them to success.