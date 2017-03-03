Birmingham v Leeds Live Stream – Watch Friday Night Clash from St Andrews

Leeds face a trip on the road at St Andrews tonight as they take on Birmingham City in the Friday night clash from the Championship (KO 19:45).

Birmingham City don’t exactly have the kindest upcoming fixture in light of their recent form.

The game which is set to take place at St Andrews makes Leeds the favourites for the clash between the two sides, with Birmingham having really struggled of late, dropping into the bottom half with them having just picked up two wins in their last 10.

Having said that, Birmingham have beaten Wolves away and a decent Fulham side in their last 10, and therefore they can not be ruled out entirely.

Realistically Leeds will be looking to take the 3 points away from home tonight, as they attempt to secure a playoff spot for the end of the season, in hopes of making promotion a reality.

In terms of personnel, Birmingham will also come off worse, as they boast 4 injuries to the likes of forwards Clayton Donaldson and Lukas Jutkiewicz, whilst defenders Michael Morrison and Johnathan Grounds are unlikely to feature.

Leeds on the other hand only have one real doubt to speak of ahead of the game, in Charlie Taylor.

There is some chance that the young full back will return in time for the match, as he was spotted back in training this week, but having been out since December, he could sit this one out in hopes of returning to full fitness.

The one thing that could go in Birmingham’s favour is the fact that Leed’s manager Garry Monk will be serving a touchline ban, and should the game come to be a close affair this could make all the difference.

All things weighed up, this should be a game that Leeds will be looking to take a point at the minimum from, even away from home, with the Whites having won 6 of their last 10 matches, and gone unbeaten in three.

However, their away form is probably the one reason that the Lilywhites are not pushing for a top two place in the Championship with Garry Monk’s side only winning one of their last five trips on the road.

The 6/4 on the away win is sure to attract plenty of support but there may be better value in backing the draw at 23/10 or even the 1-1 correct score at 6/1.

Both these sides have everything to play for and Leeds will certainly not want to come away from the Midlands without anything.

Settle for the draw.

