Former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder who made 99 Premier League appearances targeted by Serie A giants

Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona star Javier Mascherano, report Calciomercato.

Mascherano first came to Europe in the summer of 2016, moving to West Ham with compatriot Carlos Tevez. He fast earned himself a move to Liverpool, where he formed an all-star midfield with Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard. He made 139 appearances for the Reds, finding the back of the net two times, before leaving to join Barcelona.

He has played both as a centre-back and defensive midfielder during his time at the Camp Nou, making 309 appearances and winning sixteen pieces of silverware.

However, he is no longer a sure starter for Luis Enrique’s side, and he could subsequently leave in search of regular first-team football. Calciomercato cite Spanish reports in claiming that Mascherano could be offered an exit route by Juventus.

It remains to be seen how much Barcelona will demand in exchange for Mascherano’s services, or whether he would be interested in making the move to Turin.