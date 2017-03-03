Chelsea legend Kerry Dixon believes that 16-goal talisman is already a Blues legend

Former Chelsea striker Kerry Dixon believes that Diego Costa is already a club legend, report the London Evening Standard.

Costa has been in fine form for the Blues so far this term. Since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer, the Spaniard has been back to his very best.

The 28-year-old has found the back of the net 16 times in the Premier League so far this campaign. He trails just Alexis Sanchez and Harry Kane in the race to win the Golden Boot.

With Chelsea currently sitting ten points clear at the top of the table, Costa could be set to fire the Blues to their second Premier League title in three years.

Costa is in the process of writing his name in Chelsea folklore with every goal he scores and every winners medal he picks up, and one man who knows exactly what it means to be a Blues legend believes that he is in the same category.

The Standard quote former Chelsea striker Kerry Dixon, who has high praise for Costa: “I think he’s a legend. The term is banded around very easily. Diego has had a couple of decent seasons.”