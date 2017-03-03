Pep Guardiola won’t axe key Man City star claims Spanish football expert

Contrary to some reports, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to keep Sergio Aguero at the club beyond this season.

The Argentine international found himself out of the team last month after the arrival and instant impact of Gabriel Jesus, which in turn created question marks over his future at the Etihad.

With Jesus now injured, Aguero has come back into the side and Balague believes that Guardiola wants to keep the prolific forward, but it will be a case of whether or not the player himself wants to stay amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

“Real have not decided to go for Aguero at this stage,” he told Sky Sports. “There was a time where they would have signed him but they are looking elsewhere.

“Let’s see if they cannot get the other targets. But if Aguero accepts his situation at City, I know for a fact Guardiola will not want him to go. Lots of conversations have to be had before final decisions.”

Given that City are looking to compete on various fronts next season, in an ideal world Guardiola will hope to keep hold of all of his top players moving forward.

However, given his standing and what he has contributed to City coupled with what he still has left in the tank, Aguero will expect to be starting week in and week out and there were signs with the likes of Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling paired together, it might not be as straight-forward as that.