Premier League team news: Spurs face huge concern, Klopp has double headache as Chelsea ace a doubt

There’s a busy weekend of Premier League football ahead, with Liverpool vs Arsenal undoubtedly taking centre stage on Saturday evening.

Man United kick us off with Bournemouth at Saturday lunchtime, with Jose Mourinho’s side looking to build on their EFL Cup success last weekend.

Speaking to the media, the Portuguese tactician jokingly beat them to the punch and insisted that both Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney would be in the squad after recent speculation linking them with exits.

“Luke Shaw is selected for tomorrow so you won’t need to have the guys at The Lowry to take the pics to see if he’s selected, he’s in the list, so one step up from not being in the final,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Tottenham aren’t in action until Sunday when they host Everton at White Hart Lane, but Mauricio Pochettino could have a major headache on his hands.

He confirmed that although Harry Kane should be fine to feature, he struggled with a knock against Stoke City last time out and if there is any suggestion that he could have a problem, he will not be selected in the squad.

“I trust that he can play Sunday. If not, if he is a risk, he will not be in the squad.”

As for that big clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp has his own injury worries as captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out while Daniel Sturridge will join him on the sidelines.

Klopp offered a bit of hope for Dejan Lovren who is in contention to play, and that will be a major boost for the Reds as it will mean not having to play Lucas Leiva in defence and being left vulnerable in that department.

As for current Premier League leaders Chelsea, Antonio Conte has revealed that Eden Hazard has an issue but he’s not too concerned about it and so the Belgian should be fit to feature against West Ham United on Monday night with Chelsea likely to be hoping to restore their ten-point lead at the top of the standings.

“Nothing important, a little problem for [Eden] Hazard. He got kicked, but nothing serious.

“Everything else with the team is fine. It was something in the training on Wednesday. I don’t remember who kicked him. Nothing more serious.”