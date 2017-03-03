Tottenham boss responds to Barcelona speculation and Spurs fan will love it

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out a move to Barcelona by insisting that he’s at “one of the biggest clubs” in Europe already.

The 45-year-old arrived at White Hart Lane in 2014, and has continued to establish himself as one of the top managers in the Premier League.

While leading Spurs on a title charge last season before falling short, they’ve impressed this season and look a good bet to finish in the top four once again.

However, with impressive results and work comes interest from elsewhere and it’s been claimed this week that Pochettino could be a candidate for Barcelona in the summer after Luis Enrique announced his intention to step down at the end of the season.

Pochettino brushed it off on Friday in his press conference though, insisting that he has no intention of leaving Tottenham as he’s more than content with where he currently is.

“I saw it’s a big list, 100 names. Like I always told you it’s a business I know very well,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I was born with a ball in my arms and I understand very well the business. I don’t take it like a flattering.

“I am and we are in the biggest clubs in Europe. For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We play very good football, exciting team, very good players.

“It’s normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists.”

Given the fine work he’s done at Espanyol via Southampton to Tottenham, it really is no surprise to see him linked with the top jobs.

However, with so much more to do at Spurs with a new stadium on the way and room for improvement on the pitch, he’ll be focused on taking them to the next level.