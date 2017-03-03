West Ham star who has scored six Premier League goals this season was subject of a £32M bid from the Chinese Super League

West Ham received a £32million bid from the Chinese Super League for striker Andy Carroll, according to the Telegraph.

When fully fit, Carroll is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. The 28-year-old has found the back of the net six times in 12 Premier League appearances so far this term, including a stunning bicycle-kick against Crystal Palace in January.

West Ham’s strikers have continually fallen short in recent seasons, but Carroll has shown glimpses of quality which suggest that he can solve their goal scoring problems. It’s for that reason that Slaven Bilic appears so keen to keep hold of the former England international.

According to the Telegraph, Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng all expressed interest in Carroll, with one going as far as offering £32million in exchange for his services. However, they report that the offer came after the January transfer window shut and West Ham would not have been able to secure a replacement.