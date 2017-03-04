Everton and West Ham interested in signing former Manchester City midfielder

Everton and West Ham are both interested in signing former Manchester City midfielder Seko Fofana, according to Calciomercato.

Fofana is already well accustomed to life in England. After coming through the Manchester City academy, he spent a season on loan with Fulham in the Championship. He made 25 appearances in England’s second tier, finding the back of the net once.

Nowadays, the 21-year-old is playing for Udinese in Serie A. He is developing into a well accomplished midfielder in Italy, and his good performances appear to be attracting the attention of several Premier League sides.

Calciomercato believe that both Everton and West Ham are interested in securing the Frenchman’s services. They also report that Juventus and Inter have expressed interest in signing Fofana from their Serie A counterparts. The Italian outlet believe that his market value is in the region of £5million, but it remains to be seen how much Udinese will demand in exchange for him.