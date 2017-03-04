(Image) Alexis Sanchez all smiles on the Arsenal bench after Liverpool opener amid speculation surrounding his future

Alexis Sanchez was all smiles after Liverpool took the lead against Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger opted to leave the Chilean on the substitutes bench today, despite this being a potentially pivotal fixture in the race for Champions League qualification.

It was Liverpool who took the lead, as Roberto Firmino slipped in at the back post and fired the Reds in front. Sanchez was pictured on the substitutes bench soon after, and he didn’t appear to care at all. After all the speculation surrounding his future, this will do him no good.