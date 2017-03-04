Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal player ratings: Olivier Giroud gets a 2 for a toothless display as the Gunners fall short at Anfield

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

It was Liverpool who took the lead mid-way through the first-half, with Roberto Firmino firing his side ahead. The Brazilian nipped in at the back post and fired into the roof of Petr Cech’s goal to put Liverpool in the driving seat.

Sadio Mane doubled the Reds’ advantage soon after. He slammed the ball past Cech and into the bottom corner. Mane is continually showing his quality at Anfield and proving that he is worth every penny they parted with to secure his services.

Arsenal grabbed a goal back through Danny Welbeck. The England international dinked the ball over Simon Mignolet and into the back of the net. When Welbeck is match-fit, he continually pops up with important goals for the Gunners.

Wijnaldum rounded off the victory for Liverpool. He arrived in the penalty area and finished emphatically to bag all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In the end it was Liverpool who took all three points in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the race to finish in the top four. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Liverpool player ratings: Mignolet 6, Clyne 5, Klavan 6, Matip 7, Milner 6, Can 7, Lallana 7, Wijnaldum 7, Mane 8, Firmino 8, Coutinho 7. (Subs: Origi 6, Alexander-Arnold and Lucas 5)

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 4, Bellerin 4, Mustafi 5, Koscielny 5, Monreal 5, Coquelin 3, Xhaka 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Iwobi 4, Welbeck 7, Giroud 2. (Subs: Sanchez 7, Walcott 5, Perez 5)