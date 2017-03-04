(Video) Lionel Messi reaffirms his position as the greatest footballer of all-time by bagging a stunning solo goal for Barcelona

Lionel Messi has scored scored an absolutely stunning solo goal for Barcelona.

He needs no introduction, the Argentine is arguably the best player ever to play football – and tonight he has reaffirmed that idea.

The Barcelona talisman danced his way past several defenders before finishing emphatically. Just when you think that Messi can’t surprise you anymore, he produces another jaw-dropping moment. Make sure you appreciate him while he’s in his prime, because we are blessed to be alive during the Messi era.