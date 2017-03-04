(Video) Sadio Mane piles the misery on Arsenal with emphatic finish that puts Liverpool firmly in the driving seat

(Video) Sadio Mane piles the misery on Arsenal with emphatic finish that puts Liverpool firmly in the driving seat

Sadio Mane has doubled Liverpool’s advantage over Arsenal at Anfield.

Today’s game could prove pivotal in deciding who qualifies for the Champions League next term, and it was Liverpool who took the lead in the first-half. Roberto Firmino slipped in at the back post to fire past Petr Cech and into the roof of the net

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now bagged another, with Mane getting his name on the score sheet. What a finish this is from the Liverpool winger.

