(Video) Neymar follows Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi’s example by finding the back of the net with a stunning goal of his own

Neymar has followed Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi’s example by scoring a stunning goal of his own.

Earlier in the game, Messi reaffirmed his position as the best player in the world, and arguably of all time, by dancing past several defenders before firing into the back of the net emphatically.

Neymar has now followed suit. The Brazilian produced a delicate lob over the goalkeeper to double his side’s advantage. Even for a player of Neymar’s quality, this is quite a finish.