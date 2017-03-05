Arsenal risk missing out on top target if Wenger stays this summer

The future of Arsene Wenger remains a hot topic after Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool on Sunday night.

According to The Mirror, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is the favourite to replace Wenger as the new Gunners boss, with club chiefs believing the Dutchman is the “perfect” successor.

However, the same newspaper claim that Barcelona are also keen on Koeman.

Barca will definitely need to appoint a new gaffer this summer, with current boss Luis Enrique having recently announced his impending departure.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still uncertain about Wenger’s future.

Wenger’s contract is up in June, but he has the offer of a two-year extension on the table.

The ball, therefore, is in Wenger’s court, but if he stays Arsenal could miss out on their top target.

Given the choice between Arsenal and Barcelona, Koeman could plausibly choose the Gunners.

However, it seems highly unlikely that the Everton chief would reject an approach from Barca, in favour of waiting two years to take over at Arsenal if Wenger stays on.

