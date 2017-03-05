Chelsea want to sign £60m ‘Wall’ to strengthen starting XI next season

Sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, Chelsea are unquestionably the best team in England right now.

And, having kept 14 clean sheets and conceded just 19 goals in 26 games, the Blues have the Premier League’s best defence too.

Nevertheless, the Daily Star are reporting that Chelsea want to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, nicknamed ‘The Wall’ and ‘K2’ (after the mountain) to bolster their already-excellent starting XI next season.

Koulibaly is one of Europe’s most well-regarded defenders and, per Star Sport, the 25-year-old could cost Chelsea up to £60m.

Although John Terry, 36, has barely played for Chelsea this season, the Blues will want to sign a new defender to replace their skipper is he leaves this summer.

Terry’s current contract expires in June and it looks likely that he will move on, with the Star claiming that there is interest from the Chinese Super League and the United States of America.

