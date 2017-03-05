Man City plot £115m transfer spree as Pep looks to add midfield muscle and ‘homegrown’ talent

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is poised for a big summer transfer window with The Sun reporting that the club could spend £115m to bring in three new players.

According to The Sun, Guardiola has identified Portugal star William Carvalho as the perfect man to add midfield muscle to his side and is ready to pay a club-record fee to Sporting Lisbon, who will want at least £60m for the 24-year-old.

City also want a new left-back and, although they are said to be keen on Tottenham’s Danny Rose, Southampton no.3 Ryan Bertrand is seen as a more realistic option, claim The Sun, who add that the former Chelsea man could cost up to £30m.

Bertrand came through the Chelsea youth system as a youngster, meaning he qualifies as ‘domestically homegrown’, which would be a plus for City when naming their Champions League squad.

City’s other reported target was also ‘homegrown’ in England. The Sun say Middlesbrough centre-half Ben Gibson, aged 24 and valued at £25m, is part of Guardiola’s defensive redevelopment plan.

