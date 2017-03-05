Manchester United transfer news: Mourinho dealt hammer blow in pursuit of defensive prodigy from Portuguese giants

Manchester United target Victor Lindelof has signed a contract extension with Benfica, putting an end to the speculation surrounding his future, report The Sun.

Since breaking into the Portuguese giants’ starting eleven, Lindelof has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Primeira Liga. His dependable defending accompanied with his classy distribution have seen him rise head and shoulders above many of his defensive counterparts in his age group, and at just 22-years-old, he is only going to continue to develop and improve.

His good performances appeared to have captured the attention of Jose Mourinho, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United were keen to secure his signature.

However, The Sun report that Lindelof has committed his future to Benfica until 2021. Mourinho will have to look elsewhere if he is looking to sign defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old Swede appears to be staying put for the foreseeable future.