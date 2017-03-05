Tottenham 3-2 Everton player ratings: Harry Kane gets a 9 as he bags another two goals in five-goal thriller

Tottenham edged past Everton at White Hart Lane in a five-goal thriller.

Kane gave his side the lead with an absolute thunderbolt. The England international picked the ball up 35 yards from goal and unleashed a thunderous shot towards goal. It flew past the helpless Joel Robles and into the back of the net. Kane is fast establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the world – he can score from absolutely anywhere. To watch Kane’s worldie, click here.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kane bagged another to double his side’s advantage. He took advantage of a catastrophic error from Joel Robles, who had an afternoon to forget, to find the back of the net once more. It was his 19th goal in the Premier League so far this campaign, and he subsequently stands as the outright top goalscorer in the division, one ahead of Romelu Lukaku. Here‘s Kane’s second.

Lukaku scored a late goal to give the visiting fans something to cheer about. The Belgian raced clear of the Tottenham defence and fired low under Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net. Lukaku has now scored 61 goals in the Premier League for Everton, more than any other player in the club’s history. That’s quite a feat for a 23-year-old.

It looked as though Tottenham were home and dry when Dele Alli scored in the 92nd minute, but Enner Valencia raced up the other end of the field and got his name on the score sheet to make it a nervy final seconds for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Ultimately it was Tottenham who took all three points. It looks as though Everton’s outside chance at Champions League qualification is now gone. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 6, Dier 6, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 5, Walker 6, Wanyama 7, Dembele 6, Davies 5, Eriksen 6, Alli 8, Kane 9. (Subs: Winks 6, Sissoko 4, Janssen 5)

Everton player ratings: Robles 3, Coleman 4, Williams 4, Funes Mori 5, Baines 6, Gueye 7, Schneiderlin 6, Barry 4, Davies 5, Barkley 4, Lukaku 7. (Subs: McCarthy 6, Mirallas 4, Valencia 7)