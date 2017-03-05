(Video) Enner Valencia bags a late consolation goal just seconds after Dele Alli looked to have put the game to bed

Enner Valencia scored a late consolation goal for Everton against Tottenham this afternoon.

Everton trailed 3-1 after two goals from Harry Kane and another from Dele Alli opened up a two-goal cushion for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, despite Romelu Lukaku finding the back of the net late on.

Just seconds after Alli looked to have put the game to bed, the visitors went up the other end of the field and cut the deficit to one. Valencia latched onto Ross Barkley’s in-swinging delivery and fired past Hugo Lloris. It did, however, prove to be too little, too late.



