(Video) Romelu Lukaku takes matters into his own hands and bags superb solo goal to give Everton hope late-on

Everton have pulled one back against Tottenham at White Hart Lane through talisman Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku raced clear of Spurs’ defence and his low effort beat Hugo Lloris and found it’s way into the back of the net. It was the Belgian’s 18th Premier League goal of the season, only Harry Kane, who has scored twice today, has more.

With this goal, Lukaku also becomes Everton’s all-time top goal scorer in the Premier League, quite a feat for such a young player.



Romelu Lukaku Goal HD – Tottenham 2-1 Everton… by Live1Goals