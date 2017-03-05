West Ham target Juventus veteran who has lifted 12 pieces of silverware in Italy

Juventus veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has emerged as a shock transfer target for West Ham United, report Calciomercato.

Lichtsteiner is one of the most decorated Swiss players ever to play the game. The 33-year-old has made 522 career appearances, finding the back of the net on 22 occasions from defence. He has made 252 of those appearances in Serie A, a competition that he has won five times. Lichtsteiner has also won the Coppa Italia three times and the Supercoppa Italiana four times.

He is, however, no longer the cornerstone in Juventus’ side that he once was and could subsequently leave in search of regular first-team football. Calciomercato believe that he asked to leave the Serie A heavyweights in the summer window, but The Old Lady were not prepared to let him go.

Calciomercato report that he could be on the move next summer, and West Ham could offer an attractive exit route.