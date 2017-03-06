(Photo) Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez heal reported rift but furious Arsenal fans have their own theory

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was dropped by Arsene Wenger for their clash with Liverpool at the weekend, and reports have since surfaced over why.

As reported by The Sun, there has been talk that the Chilean international has been involved in rows with both Wenger himself and his teammates who are said to have become increasingly frustrated with his attitude.

In turn, he was left on the bench at Anfield at the weekend, with more likely to be known when Wenger speaks to the media on Monday afternoon in his pre-Champions League game press conference.

It didn’t look as though there was too much wrong between the pair at training in the morning, as they were pictured shaking hands before the session started, as seen below.

Photo: Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez shake hands in training this morning, amid reports of a rift. [https://t.co/j7cVYkIsm2] #afc pic.twitter.com/DdLgxmv3ZR — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 6, 2017

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Arsenal fans from talking on Twitter, as they believe that the reports of the rows have been leaked on purpose by either the club or the player himself.

If from the club, it’s arguably another ploy to build support for the current management and take away the focus and scrutiny that Wenger is facing by suggesting that the player is to blame for the decision at the weekend.

On the other hand, others are suggesting that it may have come from Sanchez’s side which in turn would push him closer to the exit door and give fans another reason to support him if he is to leave this summer.

All in all, it’s an absolute mess. Having dropped out of the top four in the Premier League following the weekend’s results and with a 5-1 deficit staring them in the face when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, it’s not a good time to be an Arsenal fan.

Whether they can turn things around between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, but importantly in order to do that Sanchez, Wenger and everyone else concerned will have to put the weekend behind them and move on quickly and ensure that their season isn’t an absolute disaster, regardless of whether or not Wenger stays or goes.

